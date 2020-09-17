https://www.dailywire.com/news/biden-claims-trump-is-responsible-for-all-the-people-who-died-from-coronavirus-im-not-making-this-up

Democrat presidential nominee Joe Biden claimed without evidence on Thursday night that President Donald Trump was responsible for every single person who has died from the coronavirus, which originated in China.

“If the president had done his job, had done his job from the beginning, all the people would still be alive. All the people—I’m not making this up. Just look at the data. Look at the data,” Biden stated.

WATCH:

