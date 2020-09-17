https://thinkamericana.com/biden-endorses-openly-gay-perverted-woman-hating-democrat-for-house-of-reps/

As if it weren’t already bad enough that the Democrats have chosen Joe Bide, the child-groping, hair sniffing, senile old pervert as their top choice to face off against President Trump in this year’s election, but now Biden has endorsed another pervert for Congress.

This week, Joe Biden endorsed Democrat Jon Hoadley for the 6th District in Michigan. This is a seat in the U.S. House of Representatives.

Hoadley was also endorsed by Kamala Harris.

We’ve got some GREAT news!@JoeBiden is endorsing our campaign for #MI06! We’re working hard to flip a long-time red seat blue – join us 👇https://t.co/PkxDqOs80I pic.twitter.com/uQX5c5ikPl — Jon Hoadley (@jonhoadley) September 16, 2020

Hoadley is an openly gay, woman-hating, pervert who once blogged about 4-year-old girls wearing thongs.

According to The New York Post,

But before he was elected to state politics in 2014, the ambitious Democrat ran a LiveJournal blog where he discussed learning about crystal meth, described his sexual partners as “victims” and published a conversation which included a reference to 4-year-old girls wearing thongs.

The blog, named “Rambling Politics,” was deleted last week on the eve of Michigan’s Democratic Primary, but can still be found online.

In a post from May 2005, the state representative discussed going to a gay bar to “learn about crystal meth” and in a post several weeks later described his sexual partners as “victims.”

In a subsequent entry, Hoadley referred to women as “breeders” — a derogatory term used to refer to straight people or people who can have children — and called them “weird/bad dancers.”

In one of the earliest entries from 2004, Hoadley shared a conversation with a friend about being a flower girl at a friend’s wedding and included a reference to a “four year old wearing a thong.”

Currently, this seat is being filled by Fred Upton, a Republican. If Hoadley wins this election and another immoral Democrat joins Congress, then it’s really going to show how far America has fallen.

I’m hoping instead that not only does Hoadley lose, but AOC, Ilhan Omar, Nancy Pelosi, and a slew of others as well.

Sources:

New York Post

