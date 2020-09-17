https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/biden-gets-confused-speaks-gibberish-virtual-event-supposed-speak-now-dont-know-video/

77-year-old Joe Biden on Thursday got confused again and spoke gibberish during a Rosh Hashanah virtual event with his wife Jill.

Biden got confused and wasn’t sure if he was supposed to speak.

“Am I supposed to speak now or is Karen supposed to speak? I don’t know” Biden said laughing. “I don’t want to get in trouble.”

Joe Biden: “Am I supposed to speak now or is Karen supposed to speak? I don’t know” pic.twitter.com/HOaJHB1er7 — Trump War Room – Text TRUMP to 88022 (@TrumpWarRoom) September 17, 2020

TRENDING: Wray Claims “White Supremacists” Make Up the Largest Share of Racially Motivated Terrorists in the US as BLM Burns Businesses to the Ground (VIDEO)

Then he spoke gibberish.

“Put the future within our reach where state, that in, look, whatever state of life,” said Biden.

Got that?

WATCH:

[embedded content]

Biden will be participating in a CNN town hall with Anderson Cooper from Scranton, Pennsylvania tonight at 8 PM ET.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

