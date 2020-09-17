https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/biden-gets-confused-speaks-gibberish-virtual-event-supposed-speak-now-dont-know-video/
77-year-old Joe Biden on Thursday got confused again and spoke gibberish during a Rosh Hashanah virtual event with his wife Jill.
Biden got confused and wasn’t sure if he was supposed to speak.
“Am I supposed to speak now or is Karen supposed to speak? I don’t know” Biden said laughing. “I don’t want to get in trouble.”
Joe Biden: “Am I supposed to speak now or is Karen supposed to speak? I don’t know” pic.twitter.com/HOaJHB1er7
— Trump War Room – Text TRUMP to 88022 (@TrumpWarRoom) September 17, 2020
Then he spoke gibberish.
“Put the future within our reach where state, that in, look, whatever state of life,” said Biden.
Got that?
WATCH:[embedded content]
Biden will be participating in a CNN town hall with Anderson Cooper from Scranton, Pennsylvania tonight at 8 PM ET.