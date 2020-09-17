https://www.dailywire.com/news/biden-post-election-ukraine-phone-call-leaked-undermined-incoming-trump-administration-vowed-to-keep-backchannel-open

Had this been a Republican, the Left would be demanding a whole new round of impeachment trials.

In a leaked call from late 2016 between then-Vice President Joe Biden an then-Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko, the former VP and current Democratic presidential nominee undermined the incoming Trump administration and set up a backchannel between himself and the Ukraine president.

The Federalist explained how the call is damaging to Biden and America’s national security, calling Biden’s efforts to undermine the Trump administration a form of “sabotage””

During the course of the call, Biden badmouthed the incoming administration, saying, “The truth of the matter is that the incoming administration doesn’t know a great deal about [Ukraine]” and that they were unprepared for the transition. This in itself is inappropriate, but it was meant to set the stage for Biden’s next statement and future plans. Biden then told Poroshenko, “I don’t plan on going away. As a private citizen, I plan on staying deeply engaged in the endeavor that you have begun and we have begun.” In a matter of moments, Biden undermined the incoming administration, branded them as not knowing anything about Ukraine, and attempted to set up a foreign policy backchannel for himself after he left office as a private citizen, which could violate the Logan Act. The Logan Act bars private citizens from engaging in U.S. foreign policy, although its constitutionality remains questionable and no person has ever been convicted of violating it since it was signed into law in 1799. Ironically, this is the same act that, at Joe Biden’s suggestion, the FBI accused National Security Advisor Michael Flynn of violating as a result of a discussion Flynn had with the Russian ambassador to the United States around nearly the same time as Biden’s call with Poroshenko.

Further, Biden told Poroshenko that he had “been somewhat limited on what I am able to tell [the Trump transition team] about Ukraine,” blaming the limitation on a supposedly late start to the transition process. As The Federalist reported, however, “we now know he said this at the same time the FBI and other U.S. intelligence agencies were conducting a counterintelligence investigation into the Trump campaign’s contacts with Russia, known as ‘Crossfire Hurricane,’ of which Ukraine was a part.”

“So Biden, the sitting vice president of the United States, told a foreign leader whose country was part of a highly classified FBI counterintelligence investigation that there were things he couldn’t share about his country with the incoming administration and that they weren’t cleared. We now know from subsequent investigations that the Trump administration did not in fact collude with Russia, but at the time, Biden didn’t and he was privy to the fact that the FBI had opened the investigation,” The Federalist reported. “Additionally, it is mind-boggling that the vice president felt comfortable telling a foreign leader that there were things he was unable to tell the incoming administration at the same time the Department of Justice and the FBI failed to notify President-elect Trump of potential counterintelligence risks (that ended up not being true) posed by members of his campaign team who might join his administration in official capacities.”

Democrats spent months trying to impeach Trump over his own phone call with a Ukrainian president, even though a transcript showed no quid pro quo and the new Ukraine president himself said he felt no pressure from the U.S.

