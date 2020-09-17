https://www.wnd.com/2020/09/biden-vows-defund-charter-schools-despite-benefits-minorities/

(NEON NETTLE) – Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden has vowed to defund charter schools if he wins the election, despite their huge benefit in low-income minority communities.

Former Vice President Biden made the pledge while speaking to Lily Eskelen Garcia, the president of the National Education Association.

Biden said he feels the same way that the NEA does about charter schools before adding that no “private charter school will receive a penny of federal money. None.”

Garcia asked Biden: “There are lots of people who think there are other ways to solve all of these problems and NEA members have pushed back against what we think are very misguided school reforms, like charter schools. Regularly now we’ve seen families and communities who will join us in fighting to save that neighborhood public school. You know how we feel about charter schools.”

“Same way I feel,” Biden responded.

