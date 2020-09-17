https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/black-lives-matter-founder-alicia-garza-comes-stone-cold-marxist-ignored-youtube-video-2017-video/

Black Lives Matter, the group behind the riots and $1 billion in destruction in cities across the country, is an organization of trained, committed Marxists.

As Cristina Laila reported back in June — the co-founder of Black Lives Matter Patrisse Cullors — admitted in an interview last week that she is a trained Marxist and the goal of the movement is the removal of Donald Trump.

Patrisse Collors also admitted the goal is to destroy freedom.

BLM founder Patrisse Cullors, reassuring an old communist that she understands that the goal is to destroy freedom: “we’re trained Marxists.” pic.twitter.com/x8sljI05Av — David Reaboi (@davereaboi) June 20, 2020

TRENDING: FOX News Panel Melts Down After Newt Gingrich Correctly Calls Out Lawless Soros-Funded District Attorneys (VIDEO)

As Paul Sperry reported Cullors’ father and brother were in and out of jail and this shaped her deep hatred of police.

BACKGROUND: Black Lives Matter co-founder Patrisse Cullors’ father and brother were in and out of jail and she developed a deep resentment for the police. Then she was trained in street agitation tactics by one of Obama co-author Bill Ayer’s fellow Weather Underground terrorists — Paul Sperry (@paulsperry_) June 21, 2020

Another leader of Black Lives Matter, Opal Tmeti, traveled to Venezuela to cozy up to the communist tyrant Nicolas Maduro.

And here’s Opal Tometi, BLM’s other Co-founder, feeling cozy with Communist Dictator Nicolas Maduro 👇🏽 pic.twitter.com/NG6NYWs7UR — Adriana Hoyosॐ (@adrianahoyos) June 21, 2020

And now a third reported leader of Black Lives Matter Alicia Garza came out as a stone-cold Marxist in a mostly ignored video from September 2017, over two years ago.

In the video Alicia Garza talks about how “no force in the world” causes more misery than capitalism.

[embedded content]

Make no mistake, the Black Lives Matter movement being pushed on America based on faulty data and raw emotion is nothing but a Marxist movement to destroy America.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

