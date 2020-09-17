https://www.theblaze.com/slightly-offensve/lancaster-protests-shut-down-by-police

Lancaster, Pennsylvania, almost became the next Portland, but thanks to the local police, the protests were promptly stopped from turning into full riots.

The latest protests came following the police shooting of 27-year-old Ricardo Munoz. Bodycam footage showed Munoz charging the police officer while brandishing a knife over his head before he was shot.

BlazeTV reporter and host, Elijah Schaffer, who was on the scene, praised the “proactive policing” in Lancaster, and suggested Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler could learn how to shut down the ongoing unrest that has plagued his city for more than three months.

In his latest episode of “Slightly Offens*ve,” Elijah played a video clip of protesters who just didn’t seem to be prepared for what the police had in store. Try not to laugh as you watch the Lancaster protesters “get rekt.”

Watch the full episode of “Slightly Offens*ve” below:

[embedded content]

