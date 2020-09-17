https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/black-lives-matter-alicia-garza-chinese-communist-party/2020/09/17/id/987499

One of the Black Lives Matter co-founders is teaming up with a pro-Chinese Communist Party group calls for donations and lobbies U.S. lawmakers on policy, the New York Post reported.

Alicia Garza, who founded Black Lives Matter with Patrisse Cullors as self-proclaimed “trained Marxists,” is now involved in Black Futures Lab, which is “fiscally sponsored project of the Chinese Progressive Association,” according to the website.

“The Black Futures Lab transforms Black communities into constituencies that change the way power operates – locally, statewide and nationally,” the website calling for donations to the 501(c)(3) reads. “The problems facing our communities are complex – the solutions require experimentation, innovation and political power. We deserve elected officials that represent us, policies that improve our lives, and politics that reflect our lives.”

The Chinese Progressive Association has ties to the People’s Republic of China, a country that has had a history of a mistreatment of Black people, the Post reported.

The CPA has been praised by China state media and supported raising the Chinese flag over Boston’s City Hall to celebrate the anniversary of the Communist Party’s takeover of China, according to The Washington Times.

In May, the U.S. State Department issued an advisory noting law enforcement in China ordered bars and restaurants to not serve people who appear to be of African descent.

“The U.S. Consulate General advises African-Americans or those who believe Chinese officials may suspect them of having contact with nationals of African countries to avoid the Guangzhou metropolitan area until further notice,” according to the State Department advisory.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

