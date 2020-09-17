https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/very-interesting-hydroxychloroguie-comments-from-blosonaro/

Posted by Kane on September 17, 2020 4:05 am

CHECK OUT OUR HOMEPAGE — CITIZEN FREE PRESS IS THE NEW DRUDGE, UPDATED 18 HOURS PER DAY!

Timestamped to begin at 36-second mark

2

Leave a Reply

  Subscribe  

newest oldest most voted

Chasm

Brazilian Trump including the hot wife.

Vote Up20Vote Down Reply

September 17, 2020 4:45 am

Joshua

An inexpensive Safe & Effective preventative/CURE combined with over the counter ZINC.

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply

September 17, 2020 5:15 am

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...