Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg died Friday. She was 87.

Ginsburg, a feminist and liberal icon, had been diagnosed with cancer four times and had numerous health scares, including several recent hospitalizations.

She died of complications from metastatic pancreatic cancer, the court said. In July, Ginsburg announced that she was undergoing chemotherapy treatment for lesions on her liver, the latest of her several battles with cancer.

“Our Nation has lost a jurist of historic stature,” fellow Justice John Robert said in a statement to the Associated Press. “We at the Supreme Court have lost a cherished colleague. Today we mourn, but with confidence that future generations will remember Ruth Bader Ginsburg as we knew her — a tireless and resolute champion of justice.

Ginsburg’s death will open a seat on the court less than 50 days before the election and is expected to set off a heated battle over whether President Trump should nominate, and the Republican-led Senate should confirm, her replacement, or if the seat should remain vacant until after the outcome of Trump’s presidential race against Democrat Joe Biden is decided.

Ginsburg was appointed to the Supreme Court in 1993. She was the second female justice in the history of the high court.

She was born March 15, 1933, in Brooklyn, New York. Ginsburg graduated with a degree in government from Cornell University in 1954, the same year she married her college sweetheart, Martin Ginsburg, who became a leading tax lawyer, according to ABC News.

Ginsburg enrolled in Harvard Law School in 1956 before transferring to Columbia Law School. She tied for first in her class when she received her law degree in 1959. But when she applied for jobs afterward, she discovered that most law firms didn’t want her, despite her sparkling credentials.

Ginsburg eventually got a job clerking for U.S. District Judge Edmund Palmieri in Manhattan before she moved to Rutgers University, where she was a law professor from 1963 to 1972.

