https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/breaking-trump-slams-trump-hater-secretary-state-michigan-purposely-misprinting-trump-ticket-military-ballots/

The Michigan secretary of state misprinted the Trump line on ballots intended to be mailed to troops serving overseas, the Detroit News reported.

100 Percent Fed Up reports – Jocelyn Benson, who has endorsed Joe Biden, and spoke at the recent Democratic National Convention, made the apparent error. The ballot listed Jeremy Cohen as Trump’s running mate. Cohen is running for vice president on the libertarian ticket with Jo Jorgensen.

The name of the incumbent vice president, Mike Pence, was omitted altogether. Jorgensen’s line lacked a running mate, thus creating three errors on the ballot.

Over 400 incorrect ballots were downloaded from the secretary’s website by local clerks to be sent to voters. It is not clear how many were actually mailed.

TRENDING: FOX News Panel Melts Down After Newt Gingrich Correctly Calls Out Lawless Soros-Funded District Attorneys (VIDEO)

President Trump accused Benson of “purposely” misprinting the ballots in a tweet.

…egregious behavior, which is just the way they want it. This was not a mistake, it was done illegally and on purpose. We want Mike! https://t.co/m1LLdk7Cc4 — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 17, 2020

The ballots were “meant to be mailed or emailed to Michigan residents living abroad under the Military and Overseas Empowerment (MOVE) Act,” the paper reported.

Within a roughly two-hour time frame Tuesday afternoon, ballots downloaded from the state website to be mailed or emailed to those overseas “had an error in the presidential race impacting how candidates and running mates were listed,” according to an email sent from the state to clerks impacted by the error.

The email sent to clerks impacted by the error read:

“Replacement” ballots will be issued to those who may have been mailed incorrect ones, according to the secretary of state’s office. “If a voter does happen to return the incorrect ballot instead of the correct ballot, it will still count,” Benson spokeswoman Tracy Wimmer said. “The clerk will be instructed to duplicate a vote for Trump onto a ballot for Trump/Pence.”

Did you know: Michigan’s Secretary of State who spoke at the DNC about the “safety” of voting by mail “mistakenly” misprinted thousands of mail-in ballots for military members—taking Vice President Pence’s name off completely Where is the media? RT! — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) September 17, 2020

Don’t forget that Jocelyn Benson has endorsed Biden for president and during the DNC, Benson pushed voting by mail.

“And let’s be clear: there is absolutely zero difference between voting by mail and voting absentee. Millions of Americans have been voting absentee for decades. Donald Trump, his family, his staff — they all vote by mail. In fact, in states like Colorado, Utah, and Oregon voters have been voting by mail for years. Republicans and Democrats agree: it is safe,” she said, according to ABC News.

In 2018, Biden endorsed Benson to be secretary of state.

“Jocelyn is a leader who will make Michigan proud and that is why I am supporting her,” he said.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

