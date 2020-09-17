https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/breaking-suspect-arrested-slaying-17-year-old-staffer-gop-challenger-ilhan-omar/

On Monday two Lacy Johnson aides were shot standing outside a convenience store when one or more shooters opened fire. It was a drive-by shooting. The 17-year-old staffer later died at the hospital.

Republican Lacy Johnson is running against radical Democrat Ilhan Omar.

The 17-year-old outreach coordinator for Lacy’s campaign, Andre Conley, was killed Monday outside a gas station in north Minneapolis.

Our hearts go out to the families of Diontae Rayquan Wallace and Andre Conley, two Henry High students who were killed this week by senseless gun violence. Henry and North High principals joined other educators to call for an end to the violence. @MPS_News https://t.co/mxRfdBP8i5 — AchieveMpls (@AchieveMpls) September 16, 2020

TRENDING: FOX News Panel Melts Down After Newt Gingrich Correctly Calls Out Lawless Soros-Funded District Attorneys (VIDEO)

In 2019 in Minneapolis there were 48 homicides the entire year.

Young Andre Conley was the 59th homicide victim in the city this year.

Homicides have spiked in Minneapolis since the George Floyd leftist riots.

According to reports Andre Conley was the city’s 59th homicide victim this year and the ninth homicide victim under 18-years-old.

An eyewitness said Andre Conley was murdered when a green truck pulled up and started shooting. The two GOP staffers were hit in the shooting.

A witness rushed over to Andre to offer aid but a woman told him to not move the body.

Andre lay face down on the pavement while people milled around outside the convenience store.

Now this… A suspect was arrested on Thursday morning.

Russia Today reported:

A suspect was arrested on Thursday morning in connection with the murder of a teenage staffer for Lacy Johnson, the Republican challenger to Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minnesota). The shooting is not believed to be politically motivated. The suspect was taken into custody after a high speed pursuit, according to the Minneapolis Police Department. Officers attempted to pull them over, but they fled, leading to the car chase which ended with the suspect crashing their vehicle. The shooting occurred on Monday at a service station where the assailant approached two Johnson staffers, who were among a group of people. Both were shot, with one sustaining non-life threatening injuries while the other, 17-year-old Andre Conley, died later in hospital. The shooter, who has yet to be identified by police, then fled the scene on foot.

MORE… The suspect was arrested after a police chase on highway I-394.

Via KARE 11:

Minneapolis Police spokesperson John Elder says officers attempted to pull over the suspect, who was wanted in the death of Andre Conley, at North 7th and East Lyndale Ave North on Monday. Instead of stopping the suspect fled, leading authorities on a high-speed pursuit that led down I-394 westbound to northbound Highway 169. He was eventually captured after pulling off on East Medicine Lake Road in Plymouth and crashing.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

