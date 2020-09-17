https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2020/09/17/brit-hume-calls-out-cdc-director-robert-redfield-for-his-new-position-on-mask-usage/

In testimony yesterday, CDC Director Robert Redfield claimed that masks are better than vaccines at preventing the spread of COVID-19:

Redfield: masks are better than vaccines. pic.twitter.com/vyOB9UqDPj — Alexander Nazaryan (@alexnazaryan) September 16, 2020

Well, this is something else, as Brit Hume notes. “Does he expect people to believe that?”:

For months we’ve been told we should wear masks not so much to protect ourselves as to protect others. Now the head of the CDC is claiming that a mask will protect the wearer better than a vaccine. Does he expect people to believe that? — Brit Hume (@brithume) September 17, 2020

Yes, it is “something to see”:

The glossing over ‘masks are more effective than a vaccine’ is something to see. These are the same people that said healthy people shouldn’t wear a mask just 6 months ago. — Andy Lancaster (@andylancaster) September 17, 2020

This is one possibility:

Consider the possibility that CDC is, and has been for decades, run by incompetent buffoons. https://t.co/zXbZx8jYBg — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) September 17, 2020

It’s both?

I can’t decide whether 1) they think we’re idiots

2) they’re idiots https://t.co/5RKDOeIvyH — Nick Searcy,INTERNATIONAL FILM & TELEVISION STAR (@yesnicksearcy) September 17, 2020

And why is he undermining the vaccine:

How to undermine your vaccine effort https://t.co/cJYmPTw928 — Liz Peek (@lizpeek) September 17, 2020

Here’s a reminder just how much he’s shifted his position:

CDC Director Robert Redfield on masks, 6 months ago, prior to the “new science”: pic.twitter.com/idEfQ2RpYF — Jordan Schachtel (@JordanSchachtel) September 16, 2020

The White House was still pushing back against his statement this morning:

Meadows says mask wearing isn’t panacea for preventing covid. “Dr. Fauci or anybody else would suggest that it is a mitigating effort, but it is not something that is designed to actually make sure that we don’t have the coronavirus spread,” he tells a gaggle of reporters at WH. — Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) September 17, 2020

But Redfield didn’t back down when challenged by the president last night:

NEW: @CDCDirector issues this statement in response to the President contradicting him twice, saying he was “confused” about a vaccine timeline and “wrong” about masks offering more protection anyway. Redfield made the statements under oath. He does not say he misspoke. pic.twitter.com/vwWty8jKeO — Weijia Jiang (@weijia) September 16, 2020

