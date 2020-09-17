https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/every-measure-covid-dissipating-across-nation-emergency-room-visits-hospitalizations-deaths-way-peaks-april/

Across the nation, the China coronavirus is dissipating. State by state, hospitalizations and deaths related to the coronavirus are down to lows not seen since March.

In Florida, for example, the number of deaths are falling. Although the media reports on the deaths by date reported, when looking at the data you can see that the deaths reported today were deaths that occurred weeks ago. This reporting skews the actual results. When reporting on date of death, the number of deaths in Florida peaked in July:

Florida reported 152 deaths today (Tues and Wed are catch-up days). Changes were reported on 58 different dates, going back to June 10. Peak is July 30 (209) and 7-day moving avg peak is July 25 (200) with a second peak on August 5 (198).#RationalGround 1/6 pic.twitter.com/X3GtwsXiEM — Jennifer Cabrera (@jhaskinscabrera) September 16, 2020

In Arizona, the number of COVID cases in ICU’s is at its lowest levels since April:

Arizona now has the lowest number of COVID cases in ICU since tracking began in early April. All other metrics are down too following the same curve. Where are the ALL CAPS headlines screaming COVID RECEDES IN AZ like the hysterical headlines from July about impending doom? pic.twitter.com/PXg6cqRdN8 — Chris Buskirk (@thechrisbuskirk) September 15, 2020

Across the nation COVID is rapidly disappearing across the United States:

Today, Fauci claimed that Covid was plateauing. This is flatly wrong. By any measure, Covid is rapidly disappearing from the United States: pic.twitter.com/KVqjSwhKK7 — PLC (@Humble_Analysis) September 12, 2020

It’s now clear, any efforts to shut down businesses, force mask wearing, social distance, keep kids out of school and vote by mail are based more on politics that actual data. The data shows this evil China coronavirus is finally dissipating.



