A California homeowner who lost her home to a wildfire is outraged after seeing Dem Governor Gavin Newsom and Vice Presidential nominee Kamala Harris trespass on her family’s fire-damaged property.

The Patton family has not been allowed to see the devastation firsthand so they were furious when they saw Harris stomping all over their property with her Timberland boots.

“When we saw those photos it was — I mean there aren’t words because we haven’t even seen our house, we haven’t even see our property,” homeowner Bailee Patton told Fox 26.

“We haven’t got to deal with our loss — instead we are having to have it played out on social media and news,” she added.

Even worse, Kamala Harris’s comms director showed zero compassion when confronted by the Fox 26 reporter about Harris’s political stunt and said, “I’m not going to have anything about that.”

A family whose home was destroyed by California wildfires hadn’t even been allowed to see the devastation when they saw Kamala Harris using their pain as a political prop. “This isn’t just devastation, this is our lives … When we saw those photos, it was—there aren’t words.” pic.twitter.com/j4vhOUcOb2 — Trump War Room – Text TRUMP to 88022 (@TrumpWarRoom) September 17, 2020

