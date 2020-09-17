https://www.wnd.com/2020/09/california-wildfires-emit-record-amounts-carbon-dioxide/

(ZEROHEDGE) – Less than two weeks ago, an analysis by Carbon Brief showed that the COVID-19 pandemic was on track to cause the largest ever annual fall in global C02 emissions.

Now, thanks to ‘neglect and mismanagement,’ California – and in fact much of the West Coast, is on fire and spewing record amounts of carbon dioxide, according to Bloomberg. So much, in fact, the smoke is reaching New York City.

“The fact that these fires are emitting so much pollution into the atmosphere that we can still see thick smoke over 8,000 kilometers (5,000 miles) away reflects just how devastating they have been in their magnitude and duration,” said Mark Parrington, CAMS senior scientist and wildfire expert.

California fires have emitted an estimated 79.6 million metric tons of CO2 this year through September 14, while Oregon fires have produced 26.8 million metric tons, with Washington coming in third at 5.1 million metric tons, according to CAMS.

In the entire US, wildfire emissions for 2020 have reached 200 million metric tons, some 28% higher than all of 2019.

