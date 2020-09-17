https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/coronavirus/cdc-makes-another-change-testing-says-those-close-contact-covid-should?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Friday reversed coronavirus guidance on testing – now saying anybody having come in close contact with an infected person should get tested.

The federal agency said last month that people who didn’t feel sick didn’t need to get tested, sparking criticism as the second outbreak of the virus was underway.

With the announced clarification Friday, the CDC essentially returned to its previous testing guidance.

The CDC now says anybody having come within 6 feet of an infected person for at least 15 minutes should get a test.

In a statement, the agency called the changes a “clarification” that was needed “due to the significance of asymptomatic and pre-symptomatic transmission,” according to the Associated Press.

