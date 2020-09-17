https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/cfp-quick-poll-for-mobile-users-do-you-like-the-changes-just-made-to-the-top/

Posted by Kane on September 17, 2020 2:44 am

11:13 PM — Time of first format change

I just made a quick change to the mobile platform for the home page.

Do you prefer the larger headlines you see now?

Or did you like it more the old way?

UPDATE  12:25 PM

Over the last hour, I tried at least 10 different font sizes, and margins.

The first version had very large text, and only 6 stories showed without scrolling.

This final version has larger text than it used to be, but not nearly as large as the first experiment an hour ago.

I am going to stick with it as you see it right now.

I will reevaluate tomorrow.

So, as you’re reading comments, be aware, that for the first 10 minutes, the font was VERY LARGE, and that is why the reaction was mostly negative.

I think I’ve found a happy medium in font size.

It’s just an experiment. Nothing is set in stone.

Let me know in comments.

This is your Citizen Free Press.

