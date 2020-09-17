https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/Chicago-Cook-County-crime-police/2020/09/17/id/987424

Chicago has seen homicides spike 52% from the same time frame last year, according to police records.

USA Today reports that Cook County, which is the country’s second-largest county, reported more homicides so far this year than it did in all of 2019.

According to the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office, 95% of the incidents involved people of color.

The newspaper reports that dozens of children under 10 residing in Chicago have been shot, some fatally, as the city deals with the coronavirus pandemic, unemployment, and ongoing protests.

The city reported its largest mass shooting in recent history this summer when 15 people were shot at a funeral in July on the city’s South Side, according to USA Today.

“Facing illnesses, facing deaths, facing also the higher rates of unemployment and loss of income in our communities has also, unfortunately, played a role in the levels of violence we’ve seen throughout the year,” Katya Nuques, executive director of a community organization in the predominantly Latino Little Village neighborhood, said during a press conference Wednesday. “The pandemic really has highlighted the vulnerabilities our communities already faced.”

Demeatreas Whatley, who works to stop violence with the organization Cure Violence in the South Side neighborhood of Grand Crossing, said that his community feels “on edge” this year.

Because of the pandemic and unrest, he said curfews on businesses are causing people to hang out on the streets, which is putting them in the crossfire of shootings.

According to Cook County, the last time the county reported more than 900 homicide deaths was in 2016. Prior to that, there were 1,141 homicides logged in 1994 and more than 900 reported in 1995 and 1996.

Murders in Chicago decreased by half from July to August, but began to rise again this month. Police Superintendent David Brown told USA Today on Monday that 53 people were shot, 10 fatally, in 35 shootings over the weekend. He said Labor Day weekend also saw an uptick in shootings.

He said some people who were arrested were repeat offenders who had several felonies already on their records.

“Violent offenders need to spend more time in jail in this city,” he said. “They need to be held more accountable.”

According to records, Chicago police recovered more than 7,400 guns so far this year. Brown said that number is greater than what New York and Los Angeles police combined have confiscated.

He also noted that a high number of police officers have been shot at this year. He said 55 officers have been shot at and 10 have been shot.

“There’s not a comparable year. That’s five times any previous year anyone can recall,” he said. “We’re risking everything.”

To help curb the rising crime numbers, Attorney General William Barr deployed 400 federal agents to Chicago as part of Operation Legend.

During a visit to the city on Wednesday, Barr said more than 500 people had been arrested in Chicago, many for violent crimes, and federal prosecutors had charged 124 defendants, including 90 with firearms charges and 30 drug trafficking charges as part of the effort.

In addition to providing more help, the program awarded more than $9 million in grants to police, which allowed them to hire 75 more positions, according to Barr.

“I am pleased to report that Operation Legend is working. Crime is down, and order is being restored to this great American city,” Barr said.

