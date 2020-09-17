https://www.wnd.com/2020/09/china-poses-greatest-threat-world-order-britains-spy-chief-warns/

(THE SUN UK) – China poses the greatest threat to world order, our armed forces’ spy chief told The Sun on Sunday. They have the world’s most modern missiles and the best destroyers of any navy.

But Russia is close behind, “pushing the boundaries of science” with undersea drones and hypersonic missiles.

Lt Gen Jim Hockenhull, Chief of Defence Intelligence, warned that both countries are waging “grey zone” ­campaigns with cyber attacks and espionage while building up their arsenals to be ready for all-out war.

He said: “They are engaged in a continual struggle. They will apply any and all means ­necessary to achieve their objectives.”

The general, 56, known as CDI, was speaking to The Sun on Sunday from his HQ at RAF Wyton, Cambs.

