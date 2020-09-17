https://www.wnd.com/2020/09/chocolate-whopper-shatters-sales-record-southern-taiwan-burger-king/

(TAIWAN NEWS) – A new Burger King branch in the southern Taiwanese city of Tainan has drawn both nationwide and international attention for selling a Chocolate Whopper, shattering a 30-year burger sales record on the first day.

On Sept. 1, to celebrate the opening of a Burger King branch in Tainan, after a 10-year absence, the fast-food chain decided to offer Whoppers slathered in Hersey’s Chocolate, in keeping with the city’s reputation for sweet eats. The first day saw long lines of curious Taiwanese customers who eventually shattered a 30-year single store record for Burger Kings in Taiwan of 506 burgers sold in one day, reported Liberty Times.

The whole idea started as a joke on Facebook about making something that would satisfy Tainan’s famously sweet tooth. This made them think about releasing a special burger for its Tainan opening.

