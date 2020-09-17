https://www.dailywire.com/news/chris-rock-democrats-let-covid-19-come-in-to-u-s-by-focusing-on-impeachment-instead-of-pandemic

Comedian Chris Rock slammed the Democratic Party, including House Speaker Nancy Pelosi by name, during an interview this week for letting “the pandemic come in” while they were busy trying to remove President Donald Trump from office through impeachment.

“Part of the reason we’re in the predicament we’re in is, the president’s a landlord,” Rock, 55, said. “No one has less compassion for humans than a landlord.”

Rock continued:

Did you ever see that movie “The Last Emperor,” where like a 5-year-old is the emperor of China? There’s a kid and he’s the king. So I’m like, it’s all the Democrats’ fault. Because you knew that the emperor was 5 years old. And when the emperor’s 5 years old, they only lead in theory. There’s usually an adult who’s like, “OK, this is what we’re really going to do.” And it was totally up to Pelosi and the Democrats. Their thing was, “We’re going to get him impeached,” which was never going to happen. You let the pandemic come in. Yes, we can blame Trump, but he’s really the 5-year-old.

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) slammed Democrats for worrying more about impeaching the president while the pandemic was in its early stages in China.

“When it comes to the month of February, most Democrats and the media were more worried about impeaching President @realDonaldTrump than coronavirus,” Graham wrote on Twitter. “We voted to acquit President Trump on February 6. During that time, Democrats were making witness requests which – if they had been granted – would have extended the trial through most of February. Very sad, very dangerous.”

The Daily Wire is one of America’s fastest-growing conservative media companies and counter-cultural outlets for news, opinion, and entertainment. Get inside access to The Daily Wire by becoming a member.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

