A month ago, Christopher Rufo reported that a major U.S. nuclear lab—the Sandia National Laboratories—had forced all its white male executives to attend a “white men’s caucus” to educate them on their “white privilege.”

He discovered that this is just one among numerous cases of U.S. government institutions forcing critical race theory-based training on employees.

In this episode, we sit down with Rufo to discuss this ideology and why he has declared a “one-man war against ‘critical race theory’ in the federal government.”

This is American Thought Leaders 🇺🇸, and I’m Jan Jekielek.

