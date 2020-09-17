https://twitchy.com/doug-3137/2020/09/17/cnn-exec-says-tonights-drive-in-town-hall-with-joe-biden-is-going-to-be-like-american-graffiti-so-a-comedy-then/

Perhaps because they were aware that the enthusiasm was off the charts for recent pro-Biden car parades, CNN thought it might be helpful to the Democrats to keep with the car theme:

CNN to host first drive-in town hall due to coronavirus pandemic tonight with Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden https://t.co/uTOHeMBjVX pic.twitter.com/iheVmSV5Or — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) September 17, 2020

CNN’s town hall with Biden tonight is going to be a drive-in format “Joe Biden will face questions from Pennsylvania voters in an unconventional setup in the parking lot of PNC Field in Moosic…”https://t.co/FZDktJxCGV — Johnny Verhovek (@JTHVerhovek) September 17, 2020

CNN to host first ‘drive-in town hall’ with Biden on Thursday https://t.co/oXm9khCwRj pic.twitter.com/nGO5QZv2Aj — The Hill (@thehill) September 17, 2020

What’ll they think of next?

What the hell? 😂 https://t.co/bZ85IZ1DRi via @variety — Phaedra, the one who made it in (@pipandbaby) September 17, 2020

Will any of the cars have a windshield that doubles as a teleprompter for Joe’s convenience?

From Variety:

CNN is planning a town-hall event with Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden tonight that is so complex and ornate viewers may mistake it for something entirely different. “It’s going to be like ‘American Graffiti,” says Mark Preston, CNN’s vice president of political and special event programming, in an interview.

We’re sure they’ll make it a real challenge for the Democrat nominee. *Eye roll*

“It’s going to be like ‘American Graffiti,” says Mark Preston, CNN’s vice president of political and special event programming. 1960s Modesto meets 2020 Scranton. https://t.co/yeaS31ipal — Christopher Cadelago (@ccadelago) September 17, 2020

It’s going to be like American Graffiti — so, like, a comedy?

With the same three cars from yesterdays parade — Diamond Dan (@DanGrondy) September 17, 2020

LOL. Could be!

Want to know how many Lollipop questions is Anderson Going to ask ..like what flavour of ice cream does he prefer.. — vince chiricosta (@smoothvincenzo) September 17, 2020

You just know there will be plenty of softballs teed up for Joe to swing at.

