Joe Biden is holding a town hall at a ball field in Scranton, hosted by CNN and moderated by Anderson Cooper. We’re not counting on Cooper to do any fact-checking during the event, but CNN’s fact-checker — the one who just couldn’t find anything to fact-check during the Democratic National Convention — is busy fact-checking … President Trump.

Well, actually, he’s claiming that Biden is fact-checking Trump by speaking in continuous coherent sentences:

I would like the “BIden has dementia” people to watch him on CNN right now, *and* compare him with what they heard from Trump today or anytime recently. — James Fallows (@JamesFallows) September 18, 2020

Biden is implicitly fact checking Trump by…uttering many consecutive coherent sentences, which Trump has repeatedly said Biden cannot do. https://t.co/LzS2Bx7ioq — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) September 18, 2020

But what about Biden’s famous childhood stutter? We thought that’s why he had so many gaffes.

Biden’s campaign spokesman speaks out: https://t.co/fjAikf8QMH — Max Nordau (@MaxNordau) September 18, 2020

“See? I can utter complete sentences! And I’m standing up! What other politician can do those things?” — David Jones (@badpolitic) September 18, 2020

Anxiously awaiting your fact checks tonight Danny. There have been a few great opportunities. — David Speciale (@DavidSpeciale) September 18, 2020

Daniel Dale gets the night off fact checking @JoeBiden‘s town hall.😉😄 It’s a Buster Posey night off! https://t.co/vxa1s1jYeI — Biden-Harris 2020 because #DudeGottaGo (@MBBrownSF3) September 18, 2020

Love to brag on my candidate for saying consecutive sentences https://t.co/bzthUdezbf — doldoldrums (@WeInventedYou) September 18, 2020

The fact that you find Biden uttering coherent sentences so important that you have to tweet about it proves Trump’s point completely. https://t.co/ayiihsb70p — David Jones (@badpolitic) September 18, 2020

The bar really is on the floor 😂 https://t.co/w1G7jSItoF — whatever. (@whateversbetter) September 18, 2020

I recently did a pee where I didn’t get any of it on the toilet rim. I would also like to be president https://t.co/auJ3Ekv6Vd — AL (@MachoStackhouse) September 18, 2020

In theory that guy who does the fast talking CNN fact-checks should have a lot to say tonight. Unless they have the night off like they did for the Democrat convention. https://t.co/KyLDO4L2dv — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) September 18, 2020

Here’s Joe Biden talking about Kierkegaard quotes his wife leaves on his shaving mirror (and other things) https://t.co/dxVJcd9yrX — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) September 18, 2020

