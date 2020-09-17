https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2020/09/17/cnns-jim-acosta-seems-upset-that-president-trump-turned-the-national-archives-into-another-campaign-prop/

As Twitchy reported, President Trump spoke at the National Archives Museum Thursday, Constitution Day, and upset many liberal journalists by taking a swipe at the New York Times’ discredited 1619 Project and announcing the creation of a 1776 Commission to reintroduce patriotism into education in place of critical race theory. It was an attempt to restore unity, but unity under the Trump administration is fascism to these people.

Add CNN’s Jim Acosta to the outraged. He doesn’t seem to understand that President Trump is campaigning for reelection while still serving as president and thought that Trump speaking at the National Archives turned it into “another campaign prop.”

He did indeed say that:

The left has warped, distorted, and defiled the American story with deceptions, falsehoods, and lies. There is no better example than the New York Times’ totally discredited 1619 Project. This project rewrites American history to teach our children that we were founded on the principle of oppression, not freedom.

Nothing could be further from the truth. America’s founding set in motion the unstoppable chain of events that abolished slavery, secured civil rights, defeated communism and fascism, and built the most fair, equal, and prosperous nation in human history.

Was Trump supposed to deliver his remarks at some drive-in town hall in Scranton? But as to the president’s remarks about the Left:

The Marxist and anarchist rioters shielded by the Democrats would happily burn down the National Archives if they could to cleanse it of all those white supremacist documents written by white men it holds. They wanted to topple the Emancipation Memorial in the name of Black Lives Matter — that’s where their minds are.

Related:

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...