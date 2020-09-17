https://thehill.com/homenews/media/516836-colbert-trump-sharing-fake-f-tha-police-video-made-biden-way-cooler

Stephen ColbertStephen Tyrone ColbertWhite House officials deny Trump bears responsibility for social unrest Pelosi questions level of Trump ‘responsibility’ after ‘brazen’ shooting of Wisconsin protesters Susan Rice: Trump ‘is a liar and the whole world knows it’ MORE said President Trump Donald John TrumpBarr criticizes DOJ in speech declaring all agency power ‘is invested in the attorney general’ Military leaders asked about using heat ray on protesters outside White House: report Powell warns failure to reach COVID-19 deal could ‘scar and damage’ economy MORE‘s decision to retweet a manipulated video of Joe Biden Joe BidenThe Memo: Warning signs flash for Trump on debates Senate Republicans signal openness to working with Biden National postal mail handlers union endorses Biden MORE made the Democratic presidential nominee “way cooler,” with the CBS “Late Show” host joking that “bad boy Joe” is an image the former vice president’s supporters would likely embrace.

“Wow, that really takes balls, to manipulate a video of your opponent to make him way cooler,” Colbert said on Wednesday night.

“What’s Trump going to say next? ‘I saw Joe Biden smoking a spliff outside the 7-Eleven,'” he added. “The store told him to stop, and he said, ‘Can it, daddio,’ and jumped into the sidecar of Steve McQueen’s motorcycle. And they jumped a fence. That’s bad boy Joe. Don’t date him, girls!”

ADVERTISEMENT

Trump earlier Wednesday shared a fake video that gave the impression that Biden was playing the NWA song “F— tha Police” on his phone. Biden was instead playing “Despacito” after being introduced by Puerto Rican artist Luis Fonsi at an event in Florida.

The manipulated content was originally tweeted by a pro-Trump parody account “The United Spot.”

The president added the caption “What is this all about?” when sharing the video.

Twitter flagged Trump’s retweet as “manipulated media.”

Biden was also mocked for deciding to play “Despacito,” with some accusing the former vice president of pandering to Hispanics.

Imagine how desperate you have to be to play ‘Despacito’ in attempt to win the Hispanic vote. — Ryan Fournier (@RyanAFournier) September 16, 2020

Joe Biden steps to the podium and plays Despacito from his phone. I wonder why he’s struggling with Hispanics?! pic.twitter.com/0b3FpoR0Lm — Steve Cortes (@CortesSteve) September 16, 2020

The #Despacito bit suggests desperation. #Biden is failing w/Hispanics bc he has no decent economic policies.#Latinos KNOW how bad #Cuba, #Venezuela are. playing a song on your phone isn’t going to change that. Btw. “Despacito” means SLOWLY in Spanish. Not a bright move. — Trish Regan (@trish_regan) September 16, 2020

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

