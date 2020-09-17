https://www.the-sun.com/news/1488494/missing-six-month-old-baby-truck-indiana/

COPS are hunting for a truck thief who fled a gas station with a six-month-old baby inside.

The incident happened at around 6.30am on Thursday morning at a BP station in Plainfield, Indiana.

2

A six-month-old baby was in the vehicleCredit: Twitter

2

The White 2014 Chevrolet Silverado was stolenCredit: Twitter

The six-month-old child was still in a car seat when the truck was stolen, police said.

The vehicle in question is a pearl white 2014 Chevrolet Silverado High Country, with the “In God We Trust” license plate DPC803.

Cops have asked anyone who sees the truck to call 911.

