Former Trump Team Strategist Steve Bannon, Brian Kolfage, a war veteran who lost three limbs in Iraq, and two others were indicted by corrupt Southern District of New York (SDNY) attorneys.





Today the same corrupt SDNY was admonished by a judge for failing to provide evidence in another case and the judge ordered the entire Manhattan Office read her ruling.

The Southern District of New York (SDNY) is reportedly after President Trump. No crimes are specified but it doesn’t matter. For example, Mueller gang leader Andrew Weissmann recently encouraged the SDNY to bring in Roger Stone after his sentence was commuted by President Trump and continue to harass him on more bogus charges.

Of course, there are no crimes to prosecute, it’s all about abusing those you don’t like just like in a banana republic.

As we reported previously, there are many indications the recent indictment of Steve Bannon, Brian Kolfage and others by the SDNY smells of Weissmann.

For example, Roger Stone was arrested by more than 20 FBI agents with guns cocked and ready at 5 in the morning in Florida for a non-violent crime:



Three weeks ago war hero and triple amputee Brian Kolfage was arrested for bogus charges related to his, Bannon’s and two other gentlemen’s efforts in building a wall on the Southern Border. The 15 New York USPIS agents who arrested him dragged him into their arrest vehicle with his one good arm!

Yesterday a judge slammed the SDNY and ordered the whole high-powered Manhattan office to read her 34-page opinion on the botched case.

Bloomberg reported:

A judge sharply criticized federal prosecutors for failing to turn over important evidence to a businessman accused of violating U.S. sanctions on Iran — and then ordered the whole high-powered Manhattan office to read her 34-page opinion on the botched case. U.S. District Judge Alison Nathan found “serious and pervasive issues related to disclosure failures and misleading statements to the court,” detailing problems with the government’s handling of the case against Ali Sadr Hashemi Nejad. “The cost of such government misconduct is high,” Nathan wrote. “With each misstep, the public faith in the criminal-justice system further erodes. With each document wrongfully withheld, an innocent person faces the chance of wrongful conviction. And with each unforced government error, the likelihood grows that a reviewing court will be forced to reverse a conviction or even dismiss an indictment, resulting in wasted resources, delayed justice, and individuals guilty of crimes potentially going unpunished.” The case is a significant black eye for the U.S. attorney’s office in Manhattan, one of the most prestigious and powerful in the country. The judge called for a “full investigation” by the Justice Department’s Office of Professional Responsibility.

Sidney Powell, who knows the actions taken by Weissmann and other corrupt prosecutors too well, tweeted about the ruling:

Yes, this is where fired former FBI Director Jim Comey’s daughter now works as well. She’s learning from the most corrupt office in the nation.

The SDNY and the Mueller gang are examples of our justice system run amuck.



The Justice Department needs to be rebuilt from the ground up in order to bring true justice back to the department and our nation. The political hits by the Democrats must stop! The SDNY is the place to start.



