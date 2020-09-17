Conservative radio host Dan Bongino has acquired an equity stake in the online video-sharing platform Rumble with hopes of competing with YouTube by establishing a platform where free speech is protected.

“We need a home,” Bongino told the Washington Examiner in an exclusive interview. “We need somewhere to go where conservative views won’t be discriminated against.” Bongino, who has 600K subscribers on YouTube, says 80% of his daily episodes of The Dan Bongino Show have been demonetized for its conservative content. “I’m sick of it, and I wanted to do something about it.”

Launched in 2013, Rumble “provides video creators a way host, manage, distribute, create over-the-top feeds and monetize their content,” according to its website .

On Monday, Bongino plans on posting The Dan Bongino Show exclusively to Rumble before uploading it to his YouTube channel. As of September, The Dan Bongino Show is the 12th most popular podcast on iTunes, according to podcastinsights.com.

“YouTube is crushing conservative voices. I’m not going to sit around and take their bullshit anymore,” Bongino said Wednesday. “They think alienating & discriminating against major content producers is a long-term business plan. It’s not. I’ll have a big announcement about this fight on my show tomorrow.”

YouTube is crushing conservative voices. I’m not going to sit around & take their bullshit anymore. They think alienating & discriminating against major content producers is a long-term business plan. It’s not. I’ll have a big announcement about this fight on my show tomorrow. — Dan Bongino (@dbongino) September 16, 2020

Putting his money where his mouth is has become a habit for the conservative firebrand. His Rumble venture follows his successful launch of The Bongino Report in 2019, which came as a response to the recent liberal shift at The Drudge Report, which was once the premier conservative news aggregation site.

“The launch was incredible. I don’t know any other way to say it,” he told the Wrap about the December launch, adding that the traffic spike forced him to upgrade his server. “By noon it just exploded, and by the evening it was nuclear. Traffic never really slowed down.”

In June of this year, Bongino announced a partnership with the social media networking service Parler in response to censorship of conservative ideas and accounts on Twitter.

For Bongino, however, exploiting underserved markets isn’t about the money, it’s about giving conservatives a medium to share ideas and news that Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube censor. In a highly competitive market, and with a large, active following on social media, Bongino never shies away from using his following to drive traffic to his competitors.

“I’ve decided it’s time to fight back against the Tech Tyrants,” Bongino said about the Parler move. “I’m beyond fed up with the censorship and bias of Twitter and Facebook, and I’m not going to stand back and watch as they target us. As a result, I’ve taken an ownership stake in Parler, the hottest social media alternative in the market right now.”