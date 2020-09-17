https://justthenews.com/nation/culture/dean-cain-star-obamagate-film-written-author-stzrok-page-fbi-lovebirds-play?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Actor Dean Cain will reprise his role as former FBI agent Peter Strzok in the upcoming “Obamagate: The Movie,” which will tell the story of the lead-up to the 2016 presidential election and transition period, during which the FBI began monitoring a number of Trump campaign advisers.

Alongside Cain will be Kristy Swanson, who is reprising the role of former FBI lawyer Lisa Page, with whom Strzok had an affair.

Cain and Swanson previously starred together in “FBI Lovebirds: Undercovers,” a staged reading of the extensive and sometimes salacious texts between Strzok and Page during the FBI’s investigation of the 2016 election.

At the time of its premier, the play, also written by Obamagate filmmaker Phelim McAleer, was called “the most dangerous play in Washington,” by Vice News.

The movie, which will be filmed in the style of the recent movie release of “Hamilton,” the popular Broadway musical, will be comprised entirely of verbatim dialogue pulled from declassified files, text messages, tweets, congressional and court transcripts, and statement from government officials.

The film will also feature “Dynasty” actor John James in the role of former FBI Director James Comey.

“Obamagate’s” release will coincide with Showtime’s release of “The Comey Rule,” a miniseries about the former FBI Director’s tumultuous time dealing with President Trump and the fallout of his actions. Peter Strzok is also set to release a memoir around that time.

