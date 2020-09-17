https://www.thenewamerican.com/usnews/politics/item/37065-democrat-voters-moving-towards-trump-says-washington-post

In a recent opinion piece at the Washington Post Vanderbilt University professor Jonathan Metzi warned that “Democrats are losing White voters to Republicans” and said the party must “shift gears” to keep Biden from losing to President Trump in November.

He wrote that “Democrats should not underestimate the chances” of that happening:

A number of news accounts suggest that GOP messaging that links racial justice with rioting and looting and casts Democratic cities as anarchist purgatories is hitting home with voters whose support Democrats need in November.

Marquette University pollster Charles Franklin found that “favorable” views of Black Lives Matter protests among White residents of Wisconsin fell from plus-22 to minus-5 between June and August.

The challenge, wrote Metzi, is for the Democrat Party to change its messaging in time to salvage the Biden/Harris ticket from oblivion: “Democrats [must] speak directly to conservative White voters rather than about them. This approach also challenges Democrats to better understand the concerns, anger and expectations of White voters.”

For two sheriffs in small counties in Indiana and Pennsylvania, it’s too late. Two weeks ago Vanderburgh County (Indiana, population 179,000) Sheriff Dave Wedding publicly announced his change in party affiliation:

The Democrats represented hard-working individuals … people who were just working class America and they believed in values, family and that you’ve got to work to achieve.

I think we’ve lost that in the Democratic Party. I was one of the people who had nothing growing up and I’ve worked to achieve. I’m proud of where I was and where I am today.

Watching the daily burning of American flags, failing to be able to use the word God in any sentence at most Democrat-led functions, denouncing law enforcement as if we’re the evil people.… I am very proud of my profession in law enforcement and when people attack us, it’s pretty insulting.

On Monday Westmoreland County (Pennsylvania, population 365,000) Sheriff James Albert gave a similar announcement, and similar reasoning behind it:

It was a really difficult decision and I’ve thought long and hard about it, but I feel I stand for the ideals of the Republican Party platform more than the Democrats today.

I’ve been a lifelong Democrat, but a conservative Democrat at that. I’m pro-life, a strong supporter of the Second Amendment, a lifetime member of the NRA (National Rifle Association) and, today, I feel my ideals are closer to the Republican Party than Democrats….

I was saddened and enraged by the murder of David Dorn, a 77-year-old African American retired police captain, who was shot by a pawn shop looter during a protest in St. Louis. These outrageous, lawless acts have been met with silence, acquiescence and, in some instances, outright support from the local, state and national leadership of the Democratic Party….

As a lifelong public servant and member of law enforcement, I have not left the Democratic Party, the Democratic Party has left me.

Although these are just two small-town sheriffs whose jurisdictions are hard to find on state maps, their comments echo so many of those leaving the Democrat Party that it has caught the attention of the left-liberal Democrat-supporting Washington Post.

It may be that the Biden/Harris (Harris/Biden) campaign’s shift from supporting looters to supporting the men in blue will make a difference in November. But that message will be hard to impress on Democrats who are witnessing the effects of their party’s takeover by the hard left revolutionaries determined to destroy the country and replace it with a totalitarian dictatorship. Their primary target is local police and sheriff departments on the way to replacing them with a national police force.

