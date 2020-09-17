Officials at the Justice Department investigated whether they could hit city leaders in Portland, Oregon, with criminal or civil rights charges as violence became a nightly occurrence in the city between protesters and law enforcement.

Justice Department spokeswoman Kerri Kupec confirmed to the Associated Press that the agency was looking for legal avenues to hold leaders such as Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler and other local officials accountable for the constant protests and riots in the city. Kupec refused to comment on whether the department was still considering charges or if it had dropped the pursuit.

The investigation into potential charges stems from reports that Portland’s law enforcement officials were ordered not to respond to the riot outside of the federal courthouse. Portland officers were also ordered not to work with federal law enforcement officers, and the city council passed legislation in late July formally forbidding their officers from working with federal agents .

Although the Justice Department admitted to considering charges against Portland officials, the agency denied that Attorney General William Barr had ordered his staff to investigate Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkin for civil rights violations after she allowed protesters to occupy part of the city near Capitol Hill. The police-free occupied zone became known as CHAZ and later as CHOP.