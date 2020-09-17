https://www.dailywire.com/news/detroit-police-chief-unloads-on-democrat-senator-who-called-for-disarming-every-police-department-absolutely-ridiculous

Detroit Police Chief James Craig slammed Sen. Ed Markey (D-MA) this week after Markey called for disarming “every police department” of certain types of weapons and non-lethal munitions.

“Portland police routinely attack peaceful protestors with brute force,” Markey tweeted. “We must disarm these officers, and every other police department in America, of weapons of war, and enact a nationwide ban on tear gas, rubber and plastic bullets, and bean bag rounds.”

“Weapons of war” is term that is frequently used by the political left to describe semi-automatic firearms.

“Our streets are not meant to be battlefields, and law enforcement shouldn’t be using weapons of war against protestors and other Americans,” Markey said in a statement. “Law enforcement’s use of tear gas also compounds the effects of structural racism, because we know communities of color are already suffering disproportionately during this global respiratory pandemic. It’s time we stop using these potentially lethal weapons against our own people.”

Craig was asked to respond to Markey’s comments during an interview Monday night on Fox News with host Martha MacCallum.

“Absolutely ridiculous,” Craig said. “You know what I find fascinating, Martha, and even Rashida Tlaib here out of my state here in Michigan who is calling for me to resign, let me just say this. When are we going to start talking about disarming criminals? I’ve been on the record, I support law-abiding citizens to be armed but criminals?”

“And so it’s okay to attack police officers and then everyone always says one thing, ‘These were peaceful protesters.’ So I guess when you throw Molotov cocktails, railroad spikes, other projectiles, using green lasers, I guess that constitutes being peaceful,” Craig added. “We have never tried to stop folks from their right to free speech. We’ve been dealing with this for in excess of 100 days. Six instances where we’ve had to use force because they were either attacking us or they resisted a lawful arrest.”

