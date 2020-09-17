https://thepoliticalinsider.com/peter-strzok-outrageously-claims-that-history-will-remember-him-as-a-patriot/

The disgraced former FBI official Peter Strzok showed the world how delusional he really is this week when he actually said that he believes history will remember him as a “patriot.”

Strzok Is Nationally Infamous

Strzok became nationally infamous back in 2016, during the FBI’s investigation into the Trump administration and alleged Russian collusion. It was during this probe that text messages between he and his paramour, FBI agent Lisa Page, were released to the public.

In the text messages, Strzok attacked Donald Trump and his supporters, going so far as to say that he would “stop” Trump from becoming president. The 2016 FBI investigation has since been widely panned for its many mistakes, and it is currently being looked into by United States Attorney John Durham.

Strzok Proud Of What He Did

Despite all of this, however, Strzok is proud of what he did to this day.

“25 years from now, how does history see you?” MSNBC host Katy Our asked him on Wednesday.

“I think it sees all of us as patriots who were working as hard as we could to defend America against a Russian threat, against a Russian attack on our elections that helped elect the 45th president of the United States,” Strzok replied.

RELATED: Report: Members Of Mueller’s Team ‘Accidentally Wiped’ Phones During Anti-Trump Investigation

Support Conservative Voices! Sign up to receive the latest political news, insight, and commentary delivered directly to your inbox.

Strzok was appearing on MSNBC to promote his new tell-all book about the Russian collusion investigation, which is called “COMPROMISED: Counterintelligence and the Threat of Donald J. Trump.”

Strzok Calls Trump A Russian Asset

Strzok went on to say on MSNBC that President Trump is a Russian asset.

“There are things in President Trump’s background that he does not want known, whether it’s his financial entanglements, whether it’s actions he’s taken in his past that he’s actively and aggressively fighting from becoming known,” Strzok said. “Now if you’re a foreign intelligence service like the Russians have which are [sic] really, really good, you can get to that information.”

“I think that not only have they gotten to it, but that they are using it in a way that is placing a coercive force over him such that he is not able to act in America’s interests,” he added.

RELATED: RussiaGate Plotter, FBI Agent Peter Strzok Claims President Is ‘Compromised By The Russians’

As for the Durham investigation, Strzok claims that he is not worried about being a target of it.

“I didn’t do anything wrong, let alone illegal, nor did I see anybody else that I worked with doing anything that was inappropriate,” he claimed. “So I’m not worried about that.”

This piece was written by PoliZette Staff on September 17, 2020. It originally appeared in LifeZette and is used by permission.

Read more at LifeZette:

Pelosi facing rebellion in the House, Democrats abandoning her on stimulus bill

NFL ratings for Sunday Night Football plummet almost 30% as league goes full ‘woke’ for opening weekend

Parents furious after teacher hands out cartoon comparing cops to KKK and slave owners

The opinions expressed by contributors and/or content partners are their own and do not necessarily reflect the views of The Political Insider.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

