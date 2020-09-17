https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/doj-adds-us-national-security-attorney-general-michael-flynns-case-yet-unknown-reasons/

(The above picture from Sara Carter shows General Flynn and his attorney Sidney Powell and corrupt Judges Emmet Sullivan and John Gleeson)

The grotesque abuse of power and destruction of the Justice Department, the FBI and the Courts continues as General Michael Flynn remains in Deep State shackles.

The persecution of General Michael Flynn continues. The General knew too much and had to be set up and indicted. The Obama gang just cannot let him go.

Sara Carter reported the following on September 4th regarding the Flynn case and the Justice Department’s decision to drop the case:

TRENDING: FOX News Panel Melts Down After Newt Gingrich Correctly Calls Out Lawless Soros-Funded District Attorneys (VIDEO)

The litany of evidence collected during the investigations led the Justice Department to request a dismissal Flynn’s case. Unfortunately, the request to dismiss the case was politicized by Judge Sullivan, who is overseeing Flynn’s case. He has been fighting the request and accusing Barr of intervening on behalf of Trump. Because of this, Sullivan appointed an amicus curiae, a friend of the court, to argue on his behalf as to why the case should not be dismissed until he reviews it further. [Flynn’s attorney Sidney] Powell fought back against Sullivan’s unusual actions but could not persuade the appellate court last week to order Sullivan to dismiss the case against Flynn based on the Justice Department’s motion to have his case dismissed. In effect, Flynn and his family have faced an extraordinary ordeal over the past three years that has left the three-star general and war hero depleted of funds and emotionally strained.

The Flynn case is at the heart of Obama’s attempt to set up and destroy President Trump and have him removed from office. Flynn had to be stopped because he knew where the most alarming criminal acts of the Obama Administration likely occurred. Sidney Powell stated that Obama went after Flynn because he was going to audit Obama’s Intel Agencies where billions of off-balance sheet transactions were hidden and covered up.

The corrupt case devised by corrupt agents working with corrupt prosecutors was reviewed by DC outsiders and based on this review, the DOJ decided to end the case. So corrupt DC judge Emmet Sullivan and the corrupt DC court brought in corrupt and outspoken Judge John Gleeson. Now no one really knows what the hell is going to happen.

The latest is that the next hearing in the case will be held in September:

Flynn update – the DOJ and Flynn have filed a motion to expedite the resolution of the case. The parties “agree that this Court should resolve the pending motion to dismiss with dispatch.” Proposed hearing: Sept. 23, 24, 28, or 29. Full doc: https://t.co/PdMkQRRSXA pic.twitter.com/knYirF1Jtk — Techno Fog (@Techno_Fog) September 4, 2020

Of course, Judge Sullivan chose the last day possible to hold the hearing:

Judge Sullivan who once had a decent reputation will now go down as one of the most corrupt judges in US history. His most recent accomplice, former Judge Gleeson, will join him.

Now in the latest twist in the case, US National Security attorney Ken Kohl was just assigned to the case in representing the government:

This is very possibly a sign that people have been indicted for the Flynn leak/frame job. ? is what role Kohl is to play: 1) keeping Sullivan from prying into stuff still sealed/unknown as of Sept 29th…. Or 2) preparing to handle what comes out prior to 9/29 — Mccabe’s Porsche on blocks (@Larry_Beech) September 16, 2020

Some believe that Kohl has been assigned to protect the government’s actions in the case and any sealed information in the case from falling in the hands of the corrupt judges in the case.

This railroad job of one of America’s greatest hero’s continues. It is a travesty of justice! Look for more of this in the future if Democrats gain power. They are nothing but street thugs.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

