The Justice Department (DOJ) had considered taking action against officials of Portland, Oregon, after consecutive nights of rioting in the city caused widespread destruction to federal property and injuries, a spokesperson said on Thursday. DOJ spokesperson Kerri Kupec told the Associated Press and Fox News that the department had explored whether it could pursue criminal and civil charges against Portland officials for their handling of the violent rioting that erupted in the wake of George Floyd’s death. Kupec did not comment on whether any charges would be brought and which particular city officials were being considered. The office of Portland Mayor and Police Commissioner Ted Wheeler did not immediately respond to The Epoch Times’ request for comment. Meanwhile, the DOJ did not immediately respond to The Epoch Times’ questions regarding the potential legal actions. Portland had seen persistent civil unrest and rioting for months, which had caused dozens of injuries and a …

