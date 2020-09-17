https://hannity.com/media-room/earn-the-big-bucks-with-this-level-one-cfa-certification-prep-course/

You love pouring over data to find patterns and insights, and your financial literacy is stellar. It’s time to take the plunge and get certified as a chartered financial analyst. Your first step is to pass the CFA Level One Exam and this All-In-One CFA Level One Exam Certification Prep Bundle has your back. It comes with nine courses and 23 hours of content covering economics, corporate finance, and equity at a discount you won’t need a finance degree to appreciate.

A chartered financial analyst certification can increase your earning potential so you can climb the ladder to high-salary positions. But those positions come with a lot of responsibility, which requires an elevated level of professionalism and ethics. The CFA Level One: Ethical and Professional Standards course in this Certification Prep Bundle will help you understand the construction and purpose of composites in performance reporting, and the need for high ethical standards in the investment industry. The training will leave you with 144 practice questions and answers to help you ace the exam.

The CFA Level One Exam Certification Prep Bundle will also cover the other areas of focus expected on the exam; like Level One Economics, Portfolio Management, Equity Investments, and Corporate Finance. The courses will help you master subjects like marginal revenue, elasticity of demand, principles of strategic analysis of an industry, net present value, the measures of leverage, and so much more.

The nine-course training includes 62 lessons to help you pass your exam so you can get on the road to earning an income as a chartered financial analyst in no time. This All-In-One CFA Level 1 Exam Certification Prep Bundle usually has a price tag of $1,791, and while passing your exam may feel priceless, there’s no reason to pay full price to make it happen. For a limited time, you can save 97% and pay just $39.99 to be on your way to becoming a CFA.

Prices subject to change.

