https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/stunning-emails-reveal-nashville-mayors-office-colluded-metro-health-hide-actual-covid-numbers-citizens-business-owners-low/

This looks like a lawsuit!

The Nashville Mayor’s office colluded with Nashville Health Department to hide actual COVID-19 numbers from the city because the numbers were so low.

They wanted to hide this from the citizens.

This email was sent by the mayor’s senior advisor to health department officials on July 30, 2020.

They hid the low numbers from their constituents.

Nashville Mayor John Cooper put THOUSANDS of bar and restaurant workers out of work and destroyed the Nashville economy by hiding these numbers!

This is absolute lawlessness!

The Nashville Mayor john Cooper shut down 4th of July celebrations but allowed Black Lives Matter to protest America on Independence Day.

FOX17 broke the story on Mayor John Cooper’s fraudulent practices.

Via Nick Short:

“Emails between the Mayor’s senior advisor & the Health Dept. reveal only a partial picture. But what they reveal is disturbing. The discussion involves the low number of coronavirus cases emerging from bars & restaurants & how to keep it from the public.” https://t.co/eDjCia6Qr8 — Nick Short 🇺🇸 (@PoliticalShort) September 17, 2020

