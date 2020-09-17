https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/employee-fired-maryland-governors-office-supporting-kyle-rittenhouse-hires-kenosha-teens-lawyer-fight-back/

Maryland’s Republican Governor Larry Hogan fired an employee for supporting Kyle Rittenhouse on social media last month.

The employee, Arthur “Mac” Love IV, is fighting back and has hired Rittenhouse’s lawyer John Pierce, of Pierce Bainbridge, who previously told Gateway Pundit that the governor should step down immediately over the termination.

As the Gateway Pundit previously reported, Love was the deputy director of the Governor’s Office of Community Initiatives, which oversees the state’s ethnic and cultural commissions, community service programs and religious outreach since 2015.

In August, he was fired for posts on his private Facebook account in support of Rittenhouse. One of the posts featured a photo of the teenager cleaning graffiti, with Love writing “I’m grateful that conservatives are rallying behind this kid. He genuinely seems like a good person.”

“These divisive images and statements are inconsistent with the mission and core values of the Office of Community Initiatives. Earlier today, I relieved this employee of his duties. Kevin Craft, administrative director of the Governor’s Commission on African Affairs, will assume these duties effective immediately,” Steve McAdams, executive director of the Governor’s Office on Community Initiatives, said in a statement following Love’s termination.

Love’s family spokesman and long-time friend Gary M. Collins said in a statement provided to Gateway Pundit that “after being contacted by nearly every major law firm in the country, our team thought attorney John Pierce was uniquely qualified to protect Mac’s Constitutional rights and fight back against his unlawful termination by Governor Hogan. John has successfully been in the corner of notable clients like former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani, 2020 Presidential candidate Tulsi Gabbard, and Trump advisor Carter Page. Now, he is fighting for one of the most dedicated and selfless public servants in Maryland, Mr. Mac Love. In addition to justice being served, we are confident all actions taken will also expose Governor Hogan’s lip service of saying that he will always uphold the Constitution, yet will not defend the freedoms it affords.”

“Larry Hogan is an embarrassment. He should focus more on providing law and order to the people of Maryland and less reading social media. He should step down immediately,” Pierce previously told the Gateway Pundit. “Self-defense is the most fundamental American right. If citizens cannot safely express their support of the God-given right of self-defense in America without fear of being fired by a so-called Republican governor of a major state, we are lost.”

In a letter to the governor’s office, provided to the Gateway Pundit, Pierce wrote that the governor firing Love was in violation of his constitutional rights.

“On August 25th, 2020, Kyle Rittenhouse exercised his God-given and Constitutional right to self-defense in Kenosha. On August 31, 2020, Arthur ‘Mac’ Love exercised his God-given and Constitutional right of free expression. He was fired for it by Governor Larry Hogan of Maryland. Both rights – and many others – are under concerted attack from elements within this country and beyond who want to extinguish those rights and the American way of life itself. I will not let it happen to Kyle, and I will not let it happen to Mac. The time has come for all law-abiding, regular Americans to stand up and fight back,” Pierce told the Gateway Pundit.

A support and fundraising page for Love has been launched at www.DefendMac.com.

