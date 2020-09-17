https://redstate.com/sister-toldjah/2020/09/17/eyes-are-rolling-after-journalist-jon-karl-equates-covering-trump-rallies-to-taking-family-trip-to-fallujah/
About The Author
Related Posts
Florida Man Gets 90 Days In Prison For Spitting On 67-Year-Old Man Wearing MAGA Hat
January 10, 2020
The NCAA Shames Itself as a Tool of Woke Activists To Shame Advocates For A Level Playing Field For Females
August 5, 2020
270 To Win Countdown
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Pets
Fishing
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy