When it comes to intelligent analysis of our current political climate, there’s no topping the Lincoln Project’s Steve Schmidt.

At least that’s what media outlets seem to think, since they keep asking him to weigh in things.

But maybe from now on, instead of bringing Schmidt on for interviews, they can just play Grabien founder Tom Elliott’s new supercut on a loop:

Elliott’s mocking Schmidt, just in case that wasn’t obvious.

Schmidt never runs out of material. Always comes up with something fresh!

It doesn’t even matter at this point. He’s come too far to stop digging his TDS grave now.

Snort.

We can’t wait to see the supercut of Steve Schmidt’s reactions to this supercut.

Because it serves an educational purpose:

Exactly.

