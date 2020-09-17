https://twitchy.com/sarah-313035/2020/09/17/fantastic-new-supercut-highlights-steve-schmidts-unique-brand-of-sober-level-headed-political-analysis-video/

When it comes to intelligent analysis of our current political climate, there’s no topping the Lincoln Project’s Steve Schmidt.

At least that’s what media outlets seem to think, since they keep asking him to weigh in things.

But maybe from now on, instead of bringing Schmidt on for interviews, they can just play Grabien founder Tom Elliott’s new supercut on a loop:

SUPERCUT! The Lincoln Project’s @SteveSchmidtSES is the most sober, level-headed analyst in the annals of human history pic.twitter.com/fBSBDMvl9o — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) September 17, 2020

Elliott’s mocking Schmidt, just in case that wasn’t obvious.

I hadn’t heard all of these. “today was a fantastic fulfillment of Osama Bin Laden’s vision by Donald Trump” jfc https://t.co/oOrF0KlTN8 — Phil (@philllosoraptor) September 17, 2020

Schmidt never runs out of material. Always comes up with something fresh!

He must be fun at parties — PapaShango (@PapaShango_74) September 17, 2020

What an absolute maniacal clown. https://t.co/GyjM37FGme — Linda S (@LinSapCT) September 17, 2020

Who pays this guy?? — holly wiley (@hollyjayewiley) September 17, 2020

I’m convinced he is being blackmailed for something. — 🇺🇸Jill – Silent Majority (@jrevelotis) September 17, 2020

Schmidt never got over the fact that Trump rejected him. The dude needs therapy. — NN (@n_nemecek) September 17, 2020

Does he honestly believe this BS?? — Jay Novotny (@politicsfromjay) September 17, 2020

It doesn’t even matter at this point. He’s come too far to stop digging his TDS grave now.

This is without doubt, one of the most egregious and traitorous super cuts in American History. https://t.co/zORZ6ZhfNP — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) September 17, 2020

Snort.

We can’t wait to see the supercut of Steve Schmidt’s reactions to this supercut.

This demagogic cascade of hyperbole and overstatement is worth beholding. https://t.co/PFvkDBZSSa — A Man in Full (@A_Man_in_Full) September 17, 2020

Because it serves an educational purpose:

the benefit of donald trump is that he exposed how rotten these folks are https://t.co/tBCcousIMS — kaitlin (@thefactualprep) September 17, 2020

Exactly.

***

