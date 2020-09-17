https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/fbi-director-christopher-wray-says-russia-currently-meddling-election-denigrate-joe-biden-video/

FBI Director Christopher Wray said on Thursday that Russia is currently meddling in the election to “denigrate Vice President Joe Biden.”

Wray made these statements during a testimony before the House Homeland Security Committee.

The House Committee convened a hearing on ‘threats to the homeland’ with various security and intel officials however, several were a no-show.

DNI chief Ratcliffe opted to have face-to-face meetings with select lawmakers rather than appear before the Committee.

Wray encouraged Americans to get their voting information from official websites, not social media.

“We’ve certainly seen very active, very active efforts by the Russians to influence our elections in 2020….social media, use of proxies, state media, online journals, etc,” Wray said. “In effort to both sow divisiveness and discord…and to primarily denigrate Vice President Biden.”

What a joke!

WATCH:

FBI Dir. Chris Wray just confirmed that Russia is currently meddling in the election to ‘denigrate Vice President Biden’ pic.twitter.com/UCi10xklEX — NowThis (@nowthisnews) September 17, 2020

