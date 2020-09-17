https://justthenews.com/government/federal-agencies/fbi-director-testifies-antifa-real-thing-dispelling-non-violent-talking?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

On Thursday, FBI Director Christopher Wray told Congress that “Antifa is a real thing,” responding to some Democrats who have denied their existence as a legitimate threat throughout a summer plagued by spurs of violence coming from the left-wing fringe group.

“Antifa is a real thing; it’s not a fiction. But it’s not an organization or a structure. We understand it to be more of a kind of a movement, or maybe you could call it an ideology,” said Director Wray to the House Committee on Homeland Security.

Democrats have recently clung to the point that the primary threat of domestic terrorism stems from white supremacists, while Republicans have focused on the violence coming from far left-leaning groups that has been seen across American cities this summer.

Though Wray did clarify that white supremacist groups have been the single most lethal domestic terror threat in recent years, radical anarchists, specifically those identifying themselves as Antifa members, have quickly become a real concern.

Earlier this summer, Rep. Jerry Nadler (D-N.Y.) called the Antifa violence occurring in Portland, Oregon a “myth,” sparking a fiery debate in the days before Attorney General Bill Barr testified about Antifa violence before the House Judiciary Committee, which Nadler chairs.

“To be clear, we do have quite a number of properly predicated domestic terrorism investigations into violent anarchist extremists, any number of whom self-identify with the Antifa movement,” said Wray, but those individuals are “just one part of it.”

Texas GOP Rep. Dan Crenshaw pushed back on Wray’s defining of Antifa as merely an “ideology.”

“It coordinates regionally and nationally, wears a standardized uniform, it collects funds to buy high-powered lasers to blind federal officers, build homemade explosive devices, feed the rioters since they clearly aren’t working and then bail out those who have been arrested. It formed an autonomous zone in an American city and besieged a federal courthouse in another, so, I mean, it just seems to be more than an ideology,” said the first-term congressman.

Committee Democrats attempted to draw lines of demarcation between the actions of radical Antifa members and Black Lives Matter supporters. Texas Democrat Sheila Jackson Lee asked the Director, “Have you seen any excessive violence that can be attributable to Black Lives Matter as opposed to any other groups that may be involved in violence?”

Wray responded that he could not think of any off the top of his head, but also said that “these groups are motivated by a wide variety of ideologies and agendas.” The Director went on to say that his agency classifies criminal opportunists differently than individuals committed to attacking the government and society itself differently.

