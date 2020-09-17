https://www.wnd.com/2020/09/fbi-murders-rose-15-first-six-months-2020/

(WASHINGTON EXAMINER) – Murders across the United States rose nearly 15% in the first six months of 2020, while violent and property crimes dropped as the country reeled from the coronavirus pandemic, according to new federal government data.

An FBI analysis of more than 12,000 of the total 18,000 law enforcement agencies nationwide found murders and non-negligent manslaughter offenses increased 14.8% from January through June compared to the same period last year. The report also found that crimes committed against people and property went down, possibly as a result of city and state orders that limited the public’s ability to go outside, and thus crimes of opportunity.

Michael Lawlor, a criminal justice professor at the University of New Haven in Connecticut who previously worked in law enforcement, described the trends as an “anomaly.”

