President Trump’s signature vaccine production effort, Operation Warp Speed, promised that a total of five government-funded vaccines will be in phase 3 clinical trials in the next 30 days, with the last sponsored effort slated to enter by the end of the year.

Uncertainty remains high regarding vaccine efficacy, while Department of Defense officials tried to assure reporters briefed Wednesday morning that logistics will be in place for the manufacturing and distribution of hundreds of millions of doses.

“We’re dealing in a world of great uncertainty,” said Paul Mango, deputy chief of staff for policy at the Department of Health and Human Services. “We don’t know the timing of when we’ll have a vaccine.”

Mango avoided the exuberant language of recent present briefings where he underscored that efforts were on schedule or ahead of schedule. One vaccine effort, AstraZeneca, was forced to suspend trials after a volunteer illness.

He did, however, highlight that all six of the vaccine efforts would be in the final stage of trials by the end of the year, and once approved, they will be shipped within 24 hours.

“Our goal at Operation Warp Speed is that 24 hours after [FDA emergency use authorization] issued that we have vaccine moving to administration sites,” he said.

HHS has been working on a joint vaccine and therapeutics effort with the Department of Defense since May 15 with a stated goal of delivering a safe and efficient vaccine by Jan. 1, 2021.

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Dr. Robert Redfield said the goal of 300 million vaccines is still central to the effort.

“The CDC’s goal, and that of the U.S. government, is to have enough COVID-19 vaccine for all people in the United States who wish to be vaccinated,” he said.