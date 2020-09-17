https://hannity.com/media-room/flashback-kerry-there-will-be-no-separate-peace-between-israel-and-the-arab-world/

FLASHBACK KERRY: ‘There Will Be No Separate Peace Between Israel and the Arab World!’

Former Secretary of State John Kerry’s own words came back to haunt him this week when footage surfaced on the internet of the Democrat saying there can be no “separate peace” between Israel and the Arab World.

The post FLASHBACK KERRY: ‘There Will Be No Separate Peace Between Israel and the Arab World!’ appeared first on Sean Hannity.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

