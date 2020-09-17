https://thehill.com/homenews/news/516862-former-model-accuses-trump-of-sexually-assaulting-her-at-1997-us-open

A former model accused President TrumpDonald John TrumpBarr criticizes DOJ in speech declaring all agency power ‘is invested in the attorney general’ Military leaders asked about using heat ray on protesters outside White House: report Powell warns failure to reach COVID-19 deal could ‘scar and damage’ economy MORE in a new interview Thursday of sexually assaulting her at the 1997 U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York City, where she says the president forcibly gripped her so that she could not escape while groping her inappropriately.

Speaking with The Guardian, former model and “Any Given Sunday” actress Amy Dorris said she had to physically stop Trump, then in his early 50s, from pushing his tongue down her throat.

“I don’t know what you call that when you’re sticking your tongue just down someone’s throat. But I pushed it out with my teeth. I was pushing it. And I think I might have hurt his tongue,” she said.

“He just shoved his tongue down my throat and I was pushing him off. And then that’s when his grip became tighter and his hands were very gropey and all over my butt, my breasts, my back, everything,” Dorris said, adding: “I was in his grip, and I couldn’t get out of it.”

Lawyers for the president forcefully denied Dorris’s account in statements to The Guardian and The Hill that questioned why she remained in Trump’s presence in the days following the alleged assault.

“The allegations are totally false. We will consider every legal means available to hold The Guardian accountable for its malicious publication of this unsubstantiated story. This is just another pathetic attempt to attack President Trump right before the election,” said Jenna Ellis, a legal adviser to the Trump campaign.

Dorris was dating a friend of Trump’s at the time, Jason Binn, who did not return The Guardian’s requests for comment. Lawyers for the president reportedly told The Guardian that Binn had also questioned Dorris’s account of the alleged attack.

Numerous confidants of Dorris corroborated her account to The Guardian, telling the newspaper that they heard the same accusations made by Dorris in the days following her alleged attack. Dorris’s mother and a therapist also confirmed that she spoke to them about the incident in the years after it allegedly occurred.

Asked about the comments from Trump’s lawyers, Dorris said she had nowhere to go.

“I was there from Florida and I was with Jason. I had no money, nowhere to go. We were going from event to event and it was overwhelming,” she said. “People spend years around people who have abused them; that’s what happens when something traumatic happens, you freeze.”

Numerous other women have made various charges of sexual misconduct against the president stemming back years, and Trump currently faces a lawsuit from columnist E. Jean Carroll, who has accused him of rape. His former attorney, Michael Cohen Michael Dean CohenMichael Cohen: Trump taxes would reveal ‘wealth is not as significant’ as he says Michael Cohen: Trump’s dislike of Obama is ‘purely racial’ Michael Cohen blames ‘Stockholm syndrome’ for letting Trump leer at his daughter MORE, also received a three-year prison term for campaign finance violations committed in an effort to cover up allegations raised by Stormy Daniels, an adult-film star.

