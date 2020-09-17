https://thehill.com/homenews/media/516961-fox-news-anchor-addresses-cutting-off-gingrich-linking-soros-to-violent

Fox News anchor Harris Faulkner addressed an awkward on-air conversation that occurred one day prior with Newt GingrichNewton (Newt) Leroy GingrichMORE on Thursday, when several co-hosts of “Outnumbered” said George Soros should not be part of a conversation around the cost of riot damage across the U.S.

“So, we had a little incident on the show yesterday that was not smooth. And while I was leading that segment, we had interruptions, and I sat silently while all of that played out. Also not ideal,” Faulkner explained on “Outnumbered” on Thursday.

“Our guest, former House Speaker Newt Gingrich, who is beloved and needed to be allowed to speak with the openness and respect that this show is all about, was interrupted,” she said.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Do we debate with fire here? Yes,” Faulkner continued. “But we must also give each other the space to express ourselves. As the only original member of the six-year-old amazing daytime ride known as ‘Outnumbered,’ I especially want to rock ‘n’ roll with every voice and perspective at the table.

“We don’t censor on this show,” she said. “And that’s why we are winning weekdays at noon.”

On Wednesday, Gingrich argued that money provided by the billionaire progressive activist Soros was helping to fuel riots in multiple U.S. cities throughout the summer following the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Progressive district attorneys are anti-police, pro-criminal, and overwhelmingly elected with George Soros’s money. And they’re a major cause of the violence we’re seeing because they keep putting the violent criminals back on the street,” Gingrich said Wednesday.

“I’m not sure we need to bring George Soros into this,” said co-host Melissa Francis.

“I was going to say you get the last word, Speaker,” Faulker said.

“He paid for it. I mean, why can’t we discuss the fact that millions of dollars…” Gingrich said before co-host Marie Harf injected.

“No, he didn’t. I agree with Melissa. George Soros doesn’t need to be a part of this conversation,” Harf said.

“OK. So it’s verboten,” Gingrich replied.

“OK. We’re going to move on,” Faulkner said.

WATCH: Fox News panel quiets Newt Gingrich for linking Billionaire George Soros to BLM riots pic.twitter.com/YRgtDbucN2 — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) September 17, 2020

“Outnumbered” premiered in 2014 and has won its time slot since that time, averaging 1.9 million viewers at noon EDT in the month of August, according to Nielsen Media Research.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

