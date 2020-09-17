https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/fox-news-anchor-harris-faulkner-apologizes-shutting-newt-gingrichs-criticism-george-soros-funded-lawless-prosecutors/

Truth is the new hate speech.

The FOX News panel on Outnumbered melted down on Wednesday after former Speaker Newt Gingrich accused George Soros of funding radical, lawless district attorneys across the country today. Many of these radical activist prosecutors are allowing the riots and vandalism in their communities. This is a fact.

The panel did not like Newt’s comments on the Soros-funded operatives in public office and shut him down.

This was bizarre television moment.

Fox News panel melts down when Gingrich calls out Soros pic.twitter.com/fntofzyMh4 — Jewish Deplorable 🇺🇸 (@TrumpJew) September 16, 2020

This is not new information or controversial information, not even from Fox.

The fact that George Soros donated to several radical, lawless district attorney races around the country is well documented.

Attorney General Bill Barr called out Soros for subverting the legal system and causing an increase in violent crime back in December!

On Thursday’s edition of Outnumbered, Faulkner apologized for the interruptions and said Gingrich is “beloved.”

Co-Host Harris Faulkner: So, we had a little incident on the show yesterday that was not smooth. And while I was leading that segment, we had interruptions, and I sat silently while all of that played out. Also not ideal. Our guest, former House speaker Newt Gingrich, who is beloved and needed to be allowed to speak with the openness and respect that this show is all about, was interrupted. Do we debate with fire here? Yes. But we must also give each other the space to express ourselves. As the only original member of the six-year-old amazing daytime ride known as Outnumbered, I especially want to rock ‘n’ roll with every voice and perspective at the table. We don’t censor on this show, and that’s why we are winning weekdays at noon.

